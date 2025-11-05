Zydus Wellness reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 642.90 crore

Net loss of Zydus Wellness reported to Rs 52.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 642.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 490.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

