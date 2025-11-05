Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.54% to Rs 9.30 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 51.54% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.3019.19-41.8318.76-3.354.36-4.313.48-4.152.46

