Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales decline 51.54% to Rs 9.30 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 51.54% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.3019.19 -52 OPM %-41.8318.76 -PBDT-3.354.36 PL PBT-4.313.48 PL NP-4.152.46 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

