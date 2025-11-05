Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.090.1144.4463.640.050.100.050.100.050.10

