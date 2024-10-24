Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 46.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 532.79 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 46.38% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 532.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 455.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.532.79455.3520.6819.6193.1271.0760.7540.3844.6630.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News