Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 46.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 532.79 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 46.38% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 532.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 455.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales532.79455.35 17 OPM %20.6819.61 -PBDT93.1271.07 31 PBT60.7540.38 50 NP44.6630.51 46
