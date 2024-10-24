Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 1201.11 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science reported to Rs 93.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 131.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 1201.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 999.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1201.11999.4318.5711.09169.2668.14118.738.0393.23-131.34

