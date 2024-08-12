Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 192.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 292.10 croreNet profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt reported to Rs 192.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 292.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales292.10260.40 12 OPM %44.1638.86 -PBDT244.7020.90 1071 PBT191.60-34.10 LP NP192.90-26.70 LP
