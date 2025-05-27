Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 89.11% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 546.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 4737.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4281.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content