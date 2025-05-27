Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 89.11% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 546.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 4737.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4281.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1225.001133.00 8 4737.004281.00 11 OPM %24.9821.01 -24.4222.31 - PBDT306.00222.00 38 1068.00881.00 21 PBT217.00141.00 54 713.00595.00 20 NP191.00101.00 89 546.00435.00 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 68.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 667.33% in the March 2025 quarter

G K P Printing & Packaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 1.43% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story