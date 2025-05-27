Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 89.11% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1225.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 546.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 4737.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4281.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1225.001133.004737.004281.0024.9821.0124.4222.31306.00222.001068.00881.00217.00141.00713.00595.00191.00101.00546.00435.00

