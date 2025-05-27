Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 68.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services declined 68.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.93% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 75.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.3522.4575.0387.333.0512.033.766.920.652.783.025.990.622.712.935.710.411.322.303.59

