Ashiana Housing jumps after acquiring 22.71 acre land in Chennai

Ashiana Housing rallied 5.53% to Rs 327.20 after the company has acquired a 22.71 acre land on perpetual lease basis from Mahindra World City Developers, a material subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers.The said land is situated within the complex of Mahindra World City at Chennai (Tamil Nadu).
The land is adjacent to the companys existing senior living project namely Ashiana Vatsalya and has saleable area of 15 lakh sq. ft. (approximately) with sales potential of around Rs 1,200 crore. The firm plans to develop a senior living project (villas and apartments) on this land.
Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 5.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 138% to Rs 292.81 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 123.03 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
