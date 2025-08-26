Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GCM Securities Ltd, Gujarat State Financial Corporation, U. Y. Fincorp Ltd and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2025.

GCM Securities Ltd, Gujarat State Financial Corporation, U. Y. Fincorp Ltd and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2025.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 278.8 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5885 shares in the past one month.

GCM Securities Ltd lost 9.64% to Rs 0.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation crashed 9.15% to Rs 13.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10896 shares in the past one month.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd pared 8.14% to Rs 13.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91918 shares in the past one month.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd slipped 7.35% to Rs 18.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Barometers trade with deep cuts; metal shares decline

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story