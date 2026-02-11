HLE Glascoat slumps after weak Q3 performance

HLE Glascoat tumbled 8.82% to Rs 359.25 after the company reported 55.3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.60 crore despite a 41.4% increase in revenue to Rs 326.57 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

While EBITDA declined by 10.8% to Rs 24.59 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 440 basis points YoY to 7.5% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax and before exceptional items in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 6.83 crore, down by 40.1% from Rs 11.41 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The company had an orderbook of Rs 653.39 crore as on 31 December 2025. The company said that it continues to receive enquiries for orders across all business segments.

HLE Glascoat further said that it would undertake capital expenditure of upto Rs 25 crore to manufacture glass-fused tanks, silos and other allied products at its existing Silvassa manufacturing campus, based on the experience and knowledge of the Omeras business acquisition. Himanshu K. Patel, managing director, said: The quarter highlighted exceptional performance in our Heat Transfer Equipment segment, which surged 151% year-on-year, alongside solid contributions from Glass Lined Products (24% growth) and Filtration and Drying Equipment (41% growth). Building on the Omeras acquisition completed in Q2, which expanded our footprint into Glass Fused Steel products with strong potential in Biogas Digestors, Large Storage Tanks, and Architectural Facades, we are now seeing early synergies and enhanced diversification.