Ashiana Housing Q4 sales drop 33%; FY25 sales hit record Rs 1,937 crore

Ashiana Housing reported a 33.37% decline in sales bookings to Rs 574.73 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 862.54 crore in Q4 FY24.

The total area booked during the March 2025 quarter stood at 8.48 lakh square feet, down from 10.60 lakh square feet in the same period last year.

The company also reported 597 units booked in Q4 FY25, slightly lower than the 628 units booked in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, Ashiana Housing launched Ashiana Nitara Phases 2 and 3, selling 295 units with a total booked area of 3.97 lakh square feet, valued at Rs 174.35 crore. It also launched Phase 5 of Ashiana Amarah, selling 59 units covering 1.05 lakh square feet, with a total sales value of Rs 158.96 crore.

However, the company's sales bookings rose 7.7% to Rs 1,936.75 crore in the last fiscal year against Rs 1,798.22 crore in 2023-24. The sales value of Rs 1,936.75 crore marks the highest-ever annual sales achieved by the company, Ashiana Housing stated.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.80 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than the Rs 9.05 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales jumped 44.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 184.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Shares of Ashiana Housing declined 2.64% to end at Rs 265.40 on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The stock market will remain closed on Monday, 14 April 2025, in observance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

