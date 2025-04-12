Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives USFDA approval for Jaythari (Deflazacort) Tablets

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Jaythari (Deflazacort) Tablets

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Jaythari (Deflazacort) Tablets, 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg (USRLD: Emflaza Tablets, 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg).

Deflazacort is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older.

Jaythari (Deflazacort) will be produced at Doppel Farmaceutici S.r.l., Italy facility.

The group now has 424 approvals and has so far filed 492* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

