Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 6.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.540.3427.7832.350.540.700.520.680.440.47

