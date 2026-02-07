Associate Sponsors

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 6.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.34 59 OPM %27.7832.35 -PBDT0.540.70 -23 PBT0.520.68 -24 NP0.440.47 -6

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

