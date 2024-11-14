Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shriram Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.79% to Rs 140.56 crore

Net loss of Shriram Properties reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.79% to Rs 140.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 206.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales140.56206.08 -32 OPM %-0.9114.15 -PBDT-13.4828.06 PL PBT-16.1825.81 PL NP-0.9920.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ipca Labs Q2 results: PAT rises 58% to Rs 229 cr, revenue at Rs 2,355 cr

Sebi flags need for tighter regulations as royalty payments increase

Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Thailand by 13-0 to enter S/F

Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story