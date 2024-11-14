Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 86.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 33.67 crore

Net profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 86.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 33.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.6738.92 -13 OPM %1.19-2.93 -PBDT0.442.94 -85 PBT0.292.79 -90 NP0.251.92 -87

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

