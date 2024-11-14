Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 86.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 33.67 crore

Net profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 86.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 33.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.6738.921.19-2.930.442.940.292.790.251.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News