Delhivery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 2189.73 crore

Net profit of Delhivery reported to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 102.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 2189.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1941.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2189.731941.752.32-0.80139.8966.208.62-105.0110.20-102.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News