Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 61.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.99% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Growington Ventures India declined 61.16% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.99% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.728.17 -30 OPM %13.8117.63 -PBDT0.841.65 -49 PBT0.781.64 -52 NP0.471.21 -61
