Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 61.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Growington Ventures India declined 61.16% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.99% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.728.1713.8117.630.841.650.781.640.471.21

