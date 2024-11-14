Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 61.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Sales decline 29.99% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Growington Ventures India declined 61.16% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.99% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.728.17 -30 OPM %13.8117.63 -PBDT0.841.65 -49 PBT0.781.64 -52 NP0.471.21 -61

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

