Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.13% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 68.35% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 24.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23285.65, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 204.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

