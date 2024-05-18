Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India gains for fifth session

Central Bank of India gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 62.15, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 133.21% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 80.2% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Central Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.15, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Central Bank of India has risen around 0.08% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7109.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Central Bank of India rises for third straight session

Benchmarks trade higher; PSU Bank shares rally

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank spurts 3.66%, up for five straight sessions

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd spurts 0.23%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.52%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story