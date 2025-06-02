Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor registers total auto sales of 4.31 lakh units in May'25

TVS Motor registers total auto sales of 4.31 lakh units in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
TVS Motor Company has registered sales of 431,275 units in May 2025, which is higher by 17% as compared with the 369,914 units sold in May 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 16%, with sales increasing to 416,166 units in May 2025 from 359,590 units in May 2024.

Motorcycle sales added up to 211,505 units (up 22% YoY) and Scooter sales aggregated to 166,749 units (up 15% YoY) in May 2025.

Electric vehicles sales grew by 50% to 27,976 units in May 2025 from 18,674 units in May 2024. While EV sales continue to grow steadily, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability is expected to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 46% YoY to 15,109 units in May 2025. Three-wheeler EV registered sales of 1,829 units during the period under review.

The company's total exports increased by 22% to 118,437 units in May 2025 from 96,966 units in May 2024.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The scrip lost 0.98% to currently trade at Rs 2754 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

