TVS Motor registers total auto sales of 4.31 lakh units in May'25

TVS Motor Company has registered sales of 431,275 units in May 2025, which is higher by 17% as compared with the 369,914 units sold in May 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 16%, with sales increasing to 416,166 units in May 2025 from 359,590 units in May 2024.

Motorcycle sales added up to 211,505 units (up 22% YoY) and Scooter sales aggregated to 166,749 units (up 15% YoY) in May 2025.

Electric vehicles sales grew by 50% to 27,976 units in May 2025 from 18,674 units in May 2024. While EV sales continue to grow steadily, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability is expected to pose challenges in the short to medium term.