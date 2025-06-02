Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Power Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Power Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 8855 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd soared 10.07% to Rs 203.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69764 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra surged 6.93% to Rs 57.73. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd rose 6.09% to Rs 61.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 375.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd advanced 5.94% to Rs 418.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor registers total auto sales of 4.31 lakh units in May'25

Alembic Pharma slips as USFDA issues four observations for Panelav API facility

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Escorts Kubota May'25 sales rises to 10,354 units

RailTel Corp picks techno electric as managed service partner for Noida data centre

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story