Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.98% to Rs 103.73 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 4.90% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.98% to Rs 103.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.73122.019.3611.0311.1911.327.788.515.445.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News