Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 14.98% to Rs 103.73 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 4.90% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.98% to Rs 103.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.73122.01 -15 OPM %9.3611.03 -PBDT11.1911.32 -1 PBT7.788.51 -9 NP5.445.72 -5

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

