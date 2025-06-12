Kay Cee Energy & Infra hits the roof on securing Rs 28 cr transmission order from RVPN

Kay Cee Energy & Infra hit an upper limit of 2% to Rs 293.25 after the firm has bagged work order worth Rs 28.37 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPN) for construction of various transmission elements.
The order involves two major transmission line relocation projects linked to the construction of the Greenfield Airport in Kota under deposit work from the Kota Development Authority (KDA).
The first involves the shifting of the existing 220 kV double-circuit SakatpuraMandalgarh and PGCIL Bhilwara transmission lines. This includes the construction of a new 15 km line and dismantling of approximately 11 km of the existing line on a turnkey basis.
The second component pertains to the shifting of the existing 400 kV single-circuit PGCILAnta line using Twin Moose Conductor, which involves constructing a new 5 km line and dismantling about 5.5 km of the current line, also on a turnkey basis. Both projects are to be executed by RVPNL.
The total value of the contract is Rs 28.37 crore (Rs 28,37,86,003.86 including GST), and the project is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of issue of the letter of acceptance.
The company has clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in RVPNL, the awarding entity. Additionally, the order does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction business and ancilary operations and maintenance services relating to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems and related activities for power transmission and distribution sector.
The companys standalone net profit soared 160.5% to Rs 17.06 on 136.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 152.68 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app