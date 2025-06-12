C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

One 97 Communications Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2025.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd tumbled 8.26% to Rs 1790.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4174 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 894.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month. RattanIndia Power Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 14.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 343.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96.64 lakh shares in the past one month. RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd corrected 5.61% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.62 lakh shares in the past one month.