Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 69.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.20% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo declined 69.61% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.20% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.92% to Rs 225.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.90% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.5318.922.4520.2584.9199.7984.0898.0729.0396.16225.83265.6029.0296.15225.78265.5529.2296.15225.94265.55

