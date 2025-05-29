Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 238.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 238.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 860.07 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 238.78% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 860.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 697.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 718.23% to Rs 14.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 3510.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3019.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales860.07697.41 23 3510.853019.87 16 OPM %1.080.61 -1.041.53 - PBDT11.775.06 133 31.4331.40 0 PBT8.752.31 279 19.8221.03 -6 NP6.641.96 239 14.811.81 718

