Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 238.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 860.07 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 238.78% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 860.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 697.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 718.23% to Rs 14.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 3510.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3019.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

860.07697.413510.853019.871.080.611.041.5311.775.0631.4331.408.752.3119.8221.036.641.9614.811.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News