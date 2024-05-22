Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Refineries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.44 2 1.481.91 -23 OPM %6.670 --0.683.66 - PBDT0.030.03 0 0.030.11 -73 PBT0.030.03 0 0.030.11 -73 NP0.020.02 0 0.020.09 -78

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

