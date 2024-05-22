Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Refineries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

