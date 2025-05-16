Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 30.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.15% to Rs 108.32 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 30.26% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.62% to Rs 45.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 455.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 481.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

108.32119.23455.84481.366.5114.1112.7614.9817.2322.5387.0893.1110.1915.3557.8264.718.1811.7345.2849.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News