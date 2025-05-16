Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 30.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 30.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.15% to Rs 108.32 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 30.26% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.62% to Rs 45.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 455.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 481.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales108.32119.23 -9 455.84481.36 -5 OPM %6.5114.11 -12.7614.98 - PBDT17.2322.53 -24 87.0893.11 -6 PBT10.1915.35 -34 57.8264.71 -11 NP8.1811.73 -30 45.2849.55 -9

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

