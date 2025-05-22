Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Asia Pack rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-66.67-116.67 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.190.03 533

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story