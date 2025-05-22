Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 189.47 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 40.47% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.56% to Rs 24.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 838.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 725.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

189.47204.60838.42725.0410.4010.9711.3410.2217.3920.0084.0562.964.007.8732.5113.883.065.1424.179.57

