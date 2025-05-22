Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 189.47 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 40.47% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.56% to Rs 24.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 838.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 725.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales189.47204.60 -7 838.42725.04 16 OPM %10.4010.97 -11.3410.22 - PBDT17.3920.00 -13 84.0562.96 33 PBT4.007.87 -49 32.5113.88 134 NP3.065.14 -40 24.179.57 153

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story