Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Southern Latex remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.17% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story