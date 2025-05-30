Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 64.76% to Rs 16.41 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.76% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 65.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.419.96 65 65.3652.24 25 OPM %4.940.70 -2.231.93 - PBDT0.870.03 2800 0.780.53 47 PBT0.76-0.03 LP 0.360.08 350 NP0.55-0.02 LP 0.240.05 380

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

