Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Asian Hotels (North) rose 1.67% to Rs 330.85 after the company announced that Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors, effective from 13 September 2025.

According to an exchange filing, his appointment as chairman will be effective from 13 September 2025 and will continue as long as his appointment as an independent director remains valid.

Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan, who qualified the Civil Services Examination (CSE 2008) with an All India Rank of 235, is an experienced arguing counsel based in Delhi. He has been practicing in the Supreme Court, various High Courts, and Tax Tribunals for approximately five years. His expertise covers direct and indirect taxes, securities law, cross-border transactions, contract law, and corporate advisory and litigation.

Prior to his legal career, Murlidharan was part of the Indian Revenue Service (2009 batch) and served in key roles across Mumbai and New Delhi for nearly a decade. He worked extensively in intelligence, investigations, policy formulation, and implementation within the Finance Ministry of the Government of India.

The company stated that he was first appointed to the Asian Hotels (North) Board on 4 April 2024 and has been associated with the company since then. It also confirmed that he is not related to any other director in accordance with Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Asian Hotels (North) is engaged in the company operating hotels in New Delhi.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 13.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 25.26 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.1% year-on-year to Rs 70.29 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

