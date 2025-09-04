Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Asian Hotels (North) rose 1.67% to Rs 330.85 after the company announced that Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors, effective from 13 September 2025.According to an exchange filing, his appointment as chairman will be effective from 13 September 2025 and will continue as long as his appointment as an independent director remains valid.
Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan, who qualified the Civil Services Examination (CSE 2008) with an All India Rank of 235, is an experienced arguing counsel based in Delhi. He has been practicing in the Supreme Court, various High Courts, and Tax Tribunals for approximately five years. His expertise covers direct and indirect taxes, securities law, cross-border transactions, contract law, and corporate advisory and litigation.
Prior to his legal career, Murlidharan was part of the Indian Revenue Service (2009 batch) and served in key roles across Mumbai and New Delhi for nearly a decade. He worked extensively in intelligence, investigations, policy formulation, and implementation within the Finance Ministry of the Government of India.
The company stated that he was first appointed to the Asian Hotels (North) Board on 4 April 2024 and has been associated with the company since then. It also confirmed that he is not related to any other director in accordance with Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013.
Asian Hotels (North) is engaged in the company operating hotels in New Delhi.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 13.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 25.26 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.1% year-on-year to Rs 70.29 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app