Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Force Motors Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2025.

Delta Corp Ltd crashed 7.28% to Rs 88.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd lost 6.22% to Rs 18551. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9883 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 4.82% to Rs 908.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20040 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shed 4.77% to Rs 65.67. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 601.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 410.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd fell 4.10% to Rs 563. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

