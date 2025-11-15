Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 76.90 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 63.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 76.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.76.9078.08-3.4525.40-13.92-18.43-18.32-23.39-63.53-51.96

