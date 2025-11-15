Praveg wins LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) dated 07 November 2025 and received on 14 November 2025 through mail from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat for Augmentation of infrastructure facilities in existing shops at SoU for 31 days, development of studio kitchen at helipad ground and development of theme pavilion at maze garden at SoU as per the requirements for 15 days for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 at SOU, Kevadia, Gujarat. The project is valued at Rs 2.68 crore.

