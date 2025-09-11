Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Hotels (North) slumps after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'D' rating

Asian Hotels (North) slumps after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'D' rating

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asian Hotels (North) (AHNL) tumbled 3.96% to Rs 341.80 after the company said that Infomerics Ratings has assigned 'IVR D' rating to the long-term facilities of the company.

On the BSE, 5,752 shares were traded in the counter as against an average trading volume of 2,438 for the past two weeks.

Infomerics Ratings stated that the rating assigned takes into consideration the continuous delay in servicing of term debt obligations on account of adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the companys cash flows and liquidity position severely since FY2021FY2022.

The company has successfully executed one-time settlements (OTS) with multiple banks, with the exception of DBS Bank, whose outstanding debt has been transferred to Star Strength.

Additionally, Infomerics has acknowledged the companys robust association with the Hyatt brand along with its steadily expanding operational footprint and healthy operating profitability.

The agency further said that continuous timely debt servicing for more than 90 days from the first date of regularization would lead to positive rating action.

New-Delhi based Asian Hotels (North) owns and operates a Five Star Deluxe Hotels namely, Hyatt Regency Delhi. The company has 507 rooms and suites, multiple conference halls, restaurant, banquet halls, a spa, a saloon, fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 70.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rushil Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Adani Ports acquires 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics

Dollar index wobbles near 7-week low ahead of US CPI data

AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story