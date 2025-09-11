Asian Hotels (North) slumps after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'D' rating

Asian Hotels (North) (AHNL) tumbled 3.96% to Rs 341.80 after the company said that Infomerics Ratings has assigned 'IVR D' rating to the long-term facilities of the company.

On the BSE, 5,752 shares were traded in the counter as against an average trading volume of 2,438 for the past two weeks.

Infomerics Ratings stated that the rating assigned takes into consideration the continuous delay in servicing of term debt obligations on account of adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the companys cash flows and liquidity position severely since FY2021FY2022.

The company has successfully executed one-time settlements (OTS) with multiple banks, with the exception of DBS Bank, whose outstanding debt has been transferred to Star Strength.

Additionally, Infomerics has acknowledged the companys robust association with the Hyatt brand along with its steadily expanding operational footprint and healthy operating profitability. The agency further said that continuous timely debt servicing for more than 90 days from the first date of regularization would lead to positive rating action. New-Delhi based Asian Hotels (North) owns and operates a Five Star Deluxe Hotels namely, Hyatt Regency Delhi. The company has 507 rooms and suites, multiple conference halls, restaurant, banquet halls, a spa, a saloon, fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 70.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.