Rushil Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

Sigachi Industries Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

Rushil Decor Ltd surged 15.57% to Rs 30.58 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sigachi Industries Ltd soared 15.53% to Rs 36.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd spiked 14.71% to Rs 731.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29246 shares in the past one month. Swelect Energy Systems Ltd gained 14.22% to Rs 840.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6848 shares in the past one month.