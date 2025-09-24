NTPC announces commissioning of 9.9 MW wind capacity at Bhuj

NTPC announced that that part capacity of 9.9 MW Wind out of the total installed capacity of 92.4 MW (Wind) Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 24 September 2025.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7372.575 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7382.475 MW.

