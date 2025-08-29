Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance, Google Cloud to build AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar

Reliance, Google Cloud to build AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Green-powered facility to deliver AI infrastructure for enterprises, SMBs, and startups.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to set up a dedicated AI cloud region in Jamnagar.

The facility, designed and powered by Reliance, will meet Google Clouds global service standards to handle advanced AI workloads. It will support Reliances retail ecosystem and provide AI-first services to enterprises, SMBs, startups, developers, and public sector organizations.

Google Cloud will deploy its AI hypercomputer and integrated AI stack, including generative AI models and development platforms. Reliance Jio will provide fiber connectivity linking Jamnagar with Mumbai and Delhi.

The data center will run on Reliances green energy, ensuring sustainable operations.

The partnership builds on a decade of joint work by Reliance and Google to expand Indias digital access and will now extend into enterprise-grade AI infrastructure.

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman & managing director, Reliance Industries, said: "This partnership with Google Cloud marks a new chapter in Indias technology journey. By bringing Google Clouds AI capabilities to Jamnagar, supported by Reliances infrastructure, renewable energy, and nationwide network, we are laying the foundation for India to become a global leader in AI. Just as Jio and Google came together to democratize the internet for every Indian, we will now democratize intelligence for every Indian."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Industries forms AI subsidiary, inks $100 mn JV with Meta

Market extent losses for 3rd-day; Nifty settles below 24,450 mark

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Tata Consumer Products allots 3,192 equity shares under ESOP

Reliance Industries announces Rs 855 cr JV with Meta

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story