Reliance, Google Cloud to build AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar

Green-powered facility to deliver AI infrastructure for enterprises, SMBs, and startups.Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to set up a dedicated AI cloud region in Jamnagar.
The facility, designed and powered by Reliance, will meet Google Clouds global service standards to handle advanced AI workloads. It will support Reliances retail ecosystem and provide AI-first services to enterprises, SMBs, startups, developers, and public sector organizations.
Google Cloud will deploy its AI hypercomputer and integrated AI stack, including generative AI models and development platforms. Reliance Jio will provide fiber connectivity linking Jamnagar with Mumbai and Delhi.
The data center will run on Reliances green energy, ensuring sustainable operations.
The partnership builds on a decade of joint work by Reliance and Google to expand Indias digital access and will now extend into enterprise-grade AI infrastructure.
Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman & managing director, Reliance Industries, said: "This partnership with Google Cloud marks a new chapter in Indias technology journey. By bringing Google Clouds AI capabilities to Jamnagar, supported by Reliances infrastructure, renewable energy, and nationwide network, we are laying the foundation for India to become a global leader in AI. Just as Jio and Google came together to democratize the internet for every Indian, we will now democratize intelligence for every Indian."
