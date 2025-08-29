Reliance Jio to file for IPO by first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani

500 million subscribers milestone crossed; Jio to expand overseas and drive AI-led growthReliance Jio Platforms will file for its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the first half of 2026, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday at the companys 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to approvals, Ambani said, adding that the listing will showcase Jios ability to create value comparable to global peers.
The announcement comes as Jio marks its 10th anniversary with a subscriber base exceeding 500 million customers.
Ambani also set out five priorities for Jios next growth phaseconnecting every Indian through mobile and broadband, equipping homes with digital services, digitising businesses with secure platforms, leading an AI Everywhere for Everyone push, and expanding operations overseas.
