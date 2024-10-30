National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 15.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 86.79 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 15.98% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 86.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.86.7973.517.818.045.294.593.523.042.542.19

