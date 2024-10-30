Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 12.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 102.19 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 12.39% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 102.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102.1984.0929.2427.6028.4922.9919.1316.6514.1512.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News