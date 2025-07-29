ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 891.29 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 16.26% to Rs 66.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 891.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 862.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.891.29862.2013.4211.67113.6396.1987.1875.9766.0756.83

