Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 605.43 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 13.31% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 605.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 577.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.605.43577.7453.3057.46108.60127.32104.37123.4581.0593.49

