Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 605.43 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 13.31% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 605.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 577.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales605.43577.74 5 OPM %53.3057.46 -PBDT108.60127.32 -15 PBT104.37123.45 -15 NP81.0593.49 -13

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

