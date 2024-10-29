ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 63.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 973.86 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 63.14% to Rs 67.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 973.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 793.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales973.86793.86 23 OPM %11.999.38 -PBDT111.0573.83 50 PBT89.4956.88 57 NP67.2841.24 63
