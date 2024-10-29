ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 63.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 973.86 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 63.14% to Rs 67.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 973.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 793.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.973.86793.8611.999.38111.0573.8389.4956.8867.2841.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News