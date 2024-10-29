Marico consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 2664.00 croreNet profit of Marico rose 19.83% to Rs 423.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 2664.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2476.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2664.002476.00 8 OPM %19.5920.07 -PBDT593.00515.00 15 PBT552.00476.00 16 NP423.00353.00 20
