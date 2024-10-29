Marico consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 2664.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 19.83% to Rs 423.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 2664.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2476.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2664.002476.0019.5920.07593.00515.00552.00476.00423.00353.00

