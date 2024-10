Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 2442.68 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 6.57% to Rs 112.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 2442.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2566.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2442.682566.719.147.85208.24193.65149.90140.76112.30105.38

