Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the September 2024 quarter

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.65% to Rs 141.22 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 19.38% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales141.2296.30 47 OPM %22.9329.35 -PBDT33.1428.27 17 PBT27.1323.04 18 NP21.9318.37 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cashfree Payments gains regulatory approval to operate as a PPI provider

McDonald's global sales fall more than expected on muted demand: Report

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

Premium

Analysts apply brakes on Nifty EPS growth estimates after disappointing Q2

Jammu encounter cost Army its 'Phantom', a canine warrior who died fighting

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story