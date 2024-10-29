eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 19.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.65% to Rs 141.22 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 19.38% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.141.2296.3022.9329.3533.1428.2727.1323.0421.9318.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News